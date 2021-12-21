Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss explain going “even deeper” in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’









For fans of the science fiction wonder of The Matrix, there is not long to wait before the long-awaited fourth film in the series, The Matrix Resurrections. Continuing the story with what looks to be a strange mix of meta-commentary and high-flying action, the new film sees the return of central stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as well as newcomers Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jonathan Groff.

Directed by one-half of the Wachowski sisters who directed the original trilogy, it is just Lana who is returning for this instalment whilst David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon have helped her to pen the script. In conversation about the brand new film with NME, Carrie-Anne Moss teased where her character’s relationship with Keanu Reeves’ Neo could lead to in the latest Matrix instalment.

“What I always loved about Trinity from the way Lana and Lilly created her was I never felt like she was ever exploited,” Moss told the magazine, adding, “Whe was never sexualised. She was this equal partner and their love was a love that went beyond romantic. I think we go even deeper with that in this instalment”.

As proficient filmmakers, Lily and Lana Wachowski were very particular in their creative vision for the original three films, with Moss asserting, “I appreciated it as a young woman at the time playing her, to get to play this really kickass woman that’s strong and in the black PVC…I just felt she was this powerful human and that’s a real nod to Lana and Lilly, for sure”.

The latest film in the Matrix universe has undoubtedly been one of the most highly anticipated films of 2021, with fans eager to discover the new secrets of the digital dystopia.

Take a look at the trailer for the new film, below, starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and many more.