The stunt Keanu Reeves performed 19 times for ‘Matrix Resurrections’









Keanu Reeves has come a long way since he portrayed the God-like being, Neo, in the Wachowski sisters’ Matrix in 1999, having become a fully-fledged action hero thanks to the likes of films such as the John Wick series. Also starring in Constantine and 47 Ronin since the completion of the Matrix trilogy, Reeves has learnt a thing or two about how to conduct an action set-piece.

Committing himself to physical stunts in many roles he takes on, Keanu Reeves revealed to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that many of his scenes in the brand new Matrix Resurrections were very physically enduring. Detailing one specific moment in the film, Reeves recalled having to jump off a 46-story-high building with Carrie-Anne Moss 19 times for the director Lana Wachowski.

In the interview with Colbert, Reeves said his craziest production story on the film involved him having to “jump off a building… I’m going to guess around 46 stories”. When asked why he committed himself so physically to the stunt, Reeves replied: “Because it’s Lana Wachowski and it’s The Matrix and you need natural light and you want to do it real. I mean, there’s wires. Carrie-Anne and I grabbed hands and leapt off the building”.

Explaining the excitement of filming the stunt, the Matrix and John Wick actor stated, “We wanted to do it in the perfect light in the morning, so we did it around 19, 20 times…It was awesome. Can you imagine just leaping off a building with wires?”. The highly anticipated Matrix Resurrections is released in cinemas on December 22nd, 2021 and stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick and Neil Patrick Harris.

A sequel to the original trilogy, the new film sees Reeves return as Neo who has seemingly forgotten the events of the previous films and his relationship with Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity.