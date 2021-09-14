Lana Wachowski explains why she brought back Neo and Trinity







The influence of the 1999 sci-fi gem The Matrix on popular culture was enormous, resulting in an entire generation of kids growing up while wondering about the fundamental nature of their reality. Based on the philosophical thought of intellectuals like Jean Baudrillard, The Matrix managed to turn academic abstractions into slow-motion shoot outs.

Keanu Reeves starred as Neo, a hacker who discovers that he is living in a simulation maintained by entities powered by artificial intelligence to keep humans placated. The Matrix ended up spawning multiple sequels but none of them surpassed the impact of the 1999 original, a bonafide cultural phenomenon that swept the entire world with its revelatory and entertaining wave.

While talking about the latest addition to The Matrix series, Reeves said: “It’s very ambitious, as it should be!” The actor insisted that it was unlike the other projects, claiming that The Matrix Resurrections had “a beautiful script that is a love story, it’s inspiring… It’s another version of a kind of call to wake up and it has some great action. All will be revealed.”

When asked about the decision to bring back Neo and Trinity, Wachowski explained: “My dad died, then this friend died, then my mom died. I didn’t really know how to process that kind of grief. I hadn’t experienced it that closely. You know their lives are going to end and yet it was still really hard. My brain has always reached into my imagination and one night, I was crying and I couldn’t sleep, and my brain exploded this whole story.”

Adding, “And I couldn’t have my mom and dad, yet suddenly I had Neo and Trinity, arguably the two most important characters in my life. It was immediately comforting to have these two characters alive again, and it’s super simple.

“You can look at it and say: ‘OK, these two people die and OK, bring these two people back to life and oh, doesn’t that feel good.’ Yeah, it did! It’s simple, and this is what art does and that’s what stories do, they comfort us.”

Matrix Resurrection has been set for a December release date.

Comments