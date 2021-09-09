Watch the brand new trailer for 'The Matrix: Resurrections'







It’s finally here, eighteen years after the release of The Matrix Revolutions and the very first full-length trailer for The Matrix 4, Resurrections has been released.

In one of the most impressive science fiction trailers of modern memory, we see Neo operate in the regular world, existing in a dazed reality caught between ‘the matrix’ and reality, receiving therapy from Neil Patrick Harris’s character.

“I had dreams that weren’t just dreams. Am I crazy?” Reeves’ Neo utters before walking into Trinity (Carrie Ann Moss) in a coffee shop, shaking hands but being unable to recall how they know each other. He eventually runs into a man (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who hands him the famous ‘red pill’ and Neo regains his abilities to see the matrix. Cue frenetic science fiction action and call-backs to both the mysterious ‘looking glass’ and a fight including Neo at Morpheus’ dojo all to the fitting tune of Jefferson Airplane, ‘White Rabbit’.

With Keanu Reeves in his current cultural renaissance and a unanimous craving for anything that’s not produced by media titans Disney, Warner Brothers are heading full-steam down the rabbit hole of The Matrix universe. The fourth film in the popular science fiction franchise is one of 2021s most highly anticipated releases.

Announced during the Warner Bros presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the fourth film has been given the name The Matrix: Resurrections, continuing in the series’ religious undertones.

Franchise mainstays Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann Moss join newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neil Patrick Harris and Christina Ricci among others in the new film from Lana Wachowski. It’s a cast list that bubbles with eclectic promise, including many relatively unknown actors from around the world, though looking back at the Wachowski sisters’ past work this should come as no surprise.



