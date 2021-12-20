Listen to the new soundtrack for 'The Matrix: Revolutions'









Ready to head down the rabbit hole, through the looking glass and into the digital otherworld of The Matrix? 18 years after the release of The Matrix: Revolutions, a fourth film in the franchise is on the way from director Lana Wachowski, starring series mainstays Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as well as newcomers Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris.

With the film ready to hit cinemas from December 22nd, eager supporters of the series can access their first taste of the brand new instalment early with the release of the movies official soundtrack. Composed by Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer, the soundtrack is infused with the same epic energy as the music from the original trilogy with its own added spin in keeping with the grandeur of modern action movies.

The Matrix Resurrections, otherwise known as The Matrix 4, is due to be one of the most explosive films of the 2021 box office, as Lana Wachowski finally takes fans back to her pioneering vision of science-fiction dystopia. With Reeves, Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith returning to reprise their roles in the brand new film, the latest instalment will pick up right where Revolutions left off; though it may not take audiences where they expect.

In addition to the release of the brand new soundtrack for The Matrix Resurrections, complete versions of the rest of the trilogy’s soundtracks will be remastered next year in The Matrix: The Complete Edition, which will be available on June 3rd, 2022. With Keanu Reeves in his current cultural renaissance and a unanimous craving for anything that’s not produced by media titans Disney, Warner Brothers are in the prime position to take advantage of baying audiences this holiday season.

Take a look at the brand new album for the film, below.