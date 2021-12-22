Kate Bush shares Covid Christmas message









Despite what it might seem like, Kate Bush is not technically retired from the world of music and entertainment. Sure, she hasn’t put out an album since 2011’s 50 Words for Snow, but the art-pop queen has plenty of surprises up her sleeve.

Take, for instance, the 2014 ‘Before the Dawn’ shows, a 22-date residency at the Hammersmith Apollo in London that constituted her first live performances since 1979. There was her book of lyrics, How to Be Invisible, published in 2018. There was also an open letter to Boris Johnson urging him to change the way musicians get paid for streaming sales that had Bush’s signature as a part of the many signees.

But if you want a new album, a new public performance, or even just to see Bush at Tesco, that’s unlikely to happen any time soon. The best you’re going to have to settle for is a surprise letter that Bush has released to her fans just in time for the Christmas season.

The letter acknowledges the difficulties that have come with the continued proliferation of Covid across the world. With Boris Johnson considering options regarding another lockdown as the Omicron variant continues to spread around the globe, the singer took time to thank the doctors, nurses, and other health professionals who are helping to fight the disease.

Bush also let us in on one of her hobbies: birdwatching. She shared a story about finding a unique Goldcrest in a tree, and how taking in its natural beauty had made her day. She hoped that the wonders of nature could be appreciated along with the holiday season this year and wished her fans well. It’s an appropriately whimsical and poignant message from an artist that has been taking part in lockdown way before it was cool.

Check out the full message from Bush down below.

“With nearly two years of Covid, are any of us the same people we were before? It’s left everyone confused and uncertain of the future.



“It’s been a terrible time of loss for so many. I want to say a big thank you to all the people on the front line and in the NHS. I have such huge respect for all the nurses and doctors who’ve already been working flat out for nearly two years. These caring people are showing such extraordinary acts of kindness to others. Let’s hope they get the pay rises they rightly deserve.



“I’d like to mention something that happened a few weeks ago on a walk; stopping to look at the view, I noticed something moving in a tree right beside me. It was a Goldcrest – the smallest bird in Europe, even smaller than a wren. I stood still, hoping not to frighten it away. Its colouring is beautiful – a peacock’s eye on each wing and a striking yellow streak on its tiny head. This gorgeous little ball of fluff flew away after ten minutes or so. I’ve only ever seen one once before and very briefly. It made my day. In these strange times, I really hope you can get the chance to stop for a moment and feel nature around you.



“Please stay safe. Wishing you a restful Christmas and hoping 2022 is a happier year for everyone



“With love

“Kate.”