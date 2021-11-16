Outkast member Big Boi has created a new song with Kate Bush









Big Boi is a Kate Bush superfan, and a collaboration between the two is seemingly on the way.

When Bush performed at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2014 for her residency, Big Boi travelled to London to see her live. When he next arrived in England, the two hung out together and got the wheels in motion for their upcoming effort.

Speaking to Mark Ronson on The Fader’s Uncovered Podcast, the Outkast member revealed: “I have a monster hit with Kate Bush that I’m just holding,” he said, adding: “It’s a dream come true and the people are going to fucking love it. It’s fucking incredible.”

Adding: “I got tickets, me and my wife, and we went to go see her show that she had, played the live shows. I get invited backstage, we have some wine and we talk. And her kid is there, he’s about the same age as my kids, which is cool. And she signs an album for me and gives me her number.”

Big Boi then said that when he arrived in the UK the following year, he hit her up, and they went to “this cool little pub place” together.

He continued, “Her son was going off to college and she was just like, ‘Okay, I’m going to try to get to something when I get my studio set back up’. And so my manager, being the great, great manager he is, reached out to her manager a couple of years ago and was like, ‘Hey, we need to make this happen.’

“And I just so happened to have the right song that is fucking phenomenal and sent it to her. It had the words on there and she just had to sing the words. And then I wrote my verse and my boy Go Dreamer wrote her parts and wrote the hook. And it is incredible. It’s incredible.”

Listen to the podcast, below.