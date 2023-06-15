Josh Homme says he’s “taken enough drugs to kill a small boy”









Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has claimed he’s “taken enough drugs to kill a small boy” and revealed those days are now firmly behind him.

“For me it’s also about you don’t want to be the old druggie at a party,” Homme told Apple Music presenter Zane Lowe. “That’s weird. This isn’t the sixties … I think it’s the natural baton pass of the next phase of my life. Just in that notion of I want to live, I don’t really smoke ciggies anymore either.”

Homme continued: “It’s I think because I’ve done that enough, I’ve taken enough drugs to kill a small boy, and I think that was my inner child, actually. But I think it’s fine. It’s fine for me to try other things for a while now too since I did those. I’ve got that covered. And I still have a glass of wine.”

The singer also explained how Iggy Pop has been his “inspiration” to change his lifestyle, stating: “I think Iggy has always been my inspiration. And Iggy will have a few glasses of wine … and talking to Iggy about how he went from a junkie that was a pariah where people would say, ‘You can do whatever you want, but just don’t bring Iggy over here,’ to someone that really is such a celebrated, venerated monument that he is.”

Additionally, in a recent interview, Home reminisced about working with Iggy Pop in 2016 for Post Pop Depression and described the experience as “the coolest thing”. He recalled how their tour rehearsals began in Miami a day after the death of Iggy’s close friend and collaborator David Bowie, and revealed they started rehearsals with ‘The Passenger’, from the Bowie-produced Lust For Life.

Homme remembered: “He is crying but he’s not stopping because it’s Iggy. He’s piercing through that. And I’m crying. I look over and everyone that’s playing is in tears, but it sounds fucking insane, phenomenal. It’s factually the coolest thing I’ve ever been allowed to be part of ever.”

Queens of the Stone Age release their new album In Times New Roman on June 16th and are set to headline The Other Stage at Glastonbury.

Watch Homme’s interview with Zane Lowe below.