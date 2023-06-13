Josh Homme says working with Iggy Pop was “the coolest thing”









Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has reminisced about working with Iggy Pop in 2016 for Post Pop Depression and described the experience as “the coolest thing”.

The album also featured Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders and is the highest-charting LP of Iggy’s career. On the process, Homme said: “A lot of people lose the plot. They make a bunch of money, or they don’t make a bunch. They are afraid. They copy themselves. They listen to others. They just don’t care, or their art battery can’t go the whole way.”

The singer explained how working up close and personal with Iggy allowed him to envision that he “can get there, too.” Speaking to Revolver, Homme recalled how their tour rehearsals began in Miami a day after the death of Iggy’s close friend and collaborator David Bowie.

They started rehearsals with ‘The Passenger’, from the Bowie-produced Lust For Life. “He is crying but he’s not stopping because it’s Iggy. He’s piercing through that,” Homme said. “And I’m crying. I look over and everyone that’s playing is in tears, but it sounds fucking insane, phenomenal. It’s factually the coolest thing I’ve ever been allowed to be part of ever.”

Homme continued: “Life is about moments hanging in the air, and who will seize them. Iggy will. What a learning moment. What a confirmation of your own belief. ‘We’re on the Titanic. It’s OK. Everyone’s gonna hit the water, but we do requests. What do you want to hear? Hit it, boys!'”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Homme revealed he was diagnosed with cancer last year but states he is healing after successful surgery. He explained: “I never say it can’t get any worse. I never say that, and I wouldn’t advise it. But I do say it can get better. Cancer is just the cherry on top of an interesting time period, you know?”

Queens of the Stone Age are set to release their new album In Times New Roman on June 16th.