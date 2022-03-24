Joni Mitchell approves the name of Harry Styles' new album ‘Harry’s House’









Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell has expressed her early approval of Harry Styles’ recently announced upcoming third solo album, Harry’s House.

Styles announced the name of his new album on his Twitter, along with the artwork. Shortly after, Mitchell retweeted the ex-One Direction singer’s announcement and added the comment: “love the title”. In a later tweet, Mitchell shared the opening verse of her 1975 song ‘Harry’s House/Centerpiece’.

Mitchell released the song on her 1975 album The Hissing of Summer Lawns. ‘Harry’s House/Centerpiece’ tells the story of a failing marriage against the backdrop of Mitchell’s dissatisfaction with the materialist culture of western society.

Styles has long expressed his love for Mitchell’s music. In a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, the young star explained that his Fine Line track ‘Canyon Moon’ was directly inspired by falling into “a pretty big Joni hole”, as he put it. The influence of Mitchell on Styles at this point was so vast that he even tracked down the woman who built the dulcimer Mitchell played on her 1971 album Blue. The following year, Styles covered Mitchell’s classic song ‘Big Yellow Taxi’.

Harry’s House is set for release on May 20th, following 2019’s Fine Line. Styles announced the forthcoming album with a trailer in which he walks onstage in an empty theatre while a yellow house set design is erected behind him.

Styles was recently spotted outside Buckingham Palace filming a music video using a giant bed as one of the main props. The 28-year-old singer teased the project with cryptic social media activity. First, he followed an Instagram account called You Are Home. Then later a new website with the same name. I think we can put safe bets on what the upcoming single might be called.

In April, Styles is set to headline Coachella Festival alongside Kanye West and Billie Eilish. He will then embark on a headline tour of the UK and Europe in June.

love the title https://t.co/Pi8h5Jshgl — Joni Mitchell (@jonimitchell) March 23, 2022

“Heatwaves on the runway

As the wheels set down

He takes his baggage off the carousel

He takes a taxi into town” — Joni Mitchell (@jonimitchell) March 23, 2022