Beck and St Vincent to play at Joni Mitchell tribute concert









The MusiCares’ 2022 Person of the Year tribute concert is set to honour Joni Mitchell this year, and plenty of star-studded names are already signed on to perform.

Taking place on Friday, April 1st, at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, the show was originally announced last August, and the lineup has been building ever since.

Among the distinguished performers, Beck, St. Vincent, and Jon Batiste have all solidified their involvement. However, they aren’t the only performers on board. In addition to the three, Mickey Guyton, Leon Bridges, Herbie Hancock, Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, Black Pumas, and Allison Russell have all signed on for the Las Vegas Concert.

Graham Nash will also be performing at the concert. However, his performance will be remote.

The concert, which was announced during the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, has honoured a variety of legends throughout the years. Past honorees have included Dolly Parton, Fleetwood Mac, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Phil Collins, Tom Petty, Aerosmith, and so many more.

The concert and honoree series has been a tradition since the first year it was held in 1991. However, after its cancellation in 2021 in favour of the virtual ‘Music on a Mission’ event, fans have been eager to see what was to come next. Largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the concert series took one year away from the specific honoree tradition, and they’ve returned with a highly anticipated lineup.

There will likely be more details to come in the following weeks, but you can keep your eye out by watching on their Twitter page. The concert will be held on April 1st, 2022. You can view the lineup announcement below.

