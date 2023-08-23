John Carpenter announces new album, ‘Anthology II









The American filmmaker and composer John Carpenter has announced a new album titled Anthology II. The release comprises fresh renditions of his iconic movie themes spanning from 1976 to 1988 and will arrive on October 6th via Sacred Bones Records.

As a preview, Carpenter has gifted us a sneak peek with ‘Chariots of Pumpkins’ from his 1982 movie Halloween III. Listen to the single and see the album’s full tracklist below.

Collaborating with his son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies, Carpenter’s new project has involved the re-recording of several of his standout career moments. These include compositions from his renowned works like the Halloween horror franchise, Escape from New York, Big Trouble in Little China, They Live, and Assault on Precinct 13.

Notably, the album introduces revamped editions of three previously unreleased tracks from The Thing. Carpenter had originally enlisted Ennio Morricone to the score for The Thing but now gives his own rendition.

“This piece was made for someone else’s movie, the Tommy Lee Wallace directed Halloween III,” Carpenter said of the new single in a press statement. “I don’t remember what his specific direction for me was for the main titles, but I wanted to reflect a kind of science fiction feel”.

Adding: “The sound has been updated, and it was fun to redo this song. The three of us using modern and updated sounds and production has influenced the overall feel of the song.”

Last year saw Carpenter compose soundtracks for a new adaptation of Stephen King’s Firestarter and David Gordon Green’s Halloween Ends, which Carpenter also executive produced.

Anthology II (Movie Themes 1976-1988) Tracklist:

Side A

Chariots of Pumpkins (Halloween III)

69th St. Bridge (Escape from New York)

The Alley (War) (Big Trouble in Little China)

Wake Up (They Live)

Julie’s Dead (Assault on Precinct 13)

The Shape Enters Laurie’s Room (Halloween II)

Season of the Witch (Halloween III)

Side B

Love at a Distance (Prince of Darkness)

The Shape Stalks Again (Halloween II)

Burn it (The Thing)

Fuchs (The Thing)

To Mac’s Shack (The Thing)

Walk to the Lighthouse (The Fog)

Laurie’s Theme (Halloween)

Listen to John Carpenter’s ‘Chariots of Pumpkins’ below.