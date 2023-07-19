The disturbing theory about John Carpenter’s ‘The Thing’









In the halls of sci-fi horror cinema, few movies have fostered as much heated debate and enduring fan theories as John Carpenter‘s 1982 classic, The Thing. The film, set in an isolated Antarctic research base, follows a group of men as they are infiltrated and mimicked by a terrifying, shape-shifting extraterrestrial. Picked off one by one, a thick cloud of paranoia and delirium falls on the survivors, staying even until the very last two men are standing. However, one fascinating theory suggests that there’s been not one but two aliens on the base all along.

The crux of this speculation centres around a seemingly innocuous bottle of scotch, suggesting that MacReady, the grizzled helicopter pilot brought to life by an iconic performance from Kurt Russell, actually becomes infected after drinking from this contaminated bottle. The implication would be that the very hero we’ve been cheering on this whole time has been one of two flesh-hungry aliens.

MacReady’s consistent attempts to expose and eliminate the ‘overt’ alien are a ploy to remove competition – and evade detection. Effectively, it would mean that two or more aliens have been running rampant around the scientific base, with MacReady’s alien betting its chances for survival on stealth rather than outright terror.

But what about the film’s notorious ambiguous ending? We are left with MacReady and Childs as the base burns around them, both wary of the other’s humanity. It’s a masterclass in nihilistic symbolism, a triumphant deference to the prevailing power of suspicion. MacReady’s laughter as Childs takes the drink of scotch he’s offered, initially viewed as a resigned acceptance of impending doom, gains a sinister edge with this theory. Offering the (potentially infected) scotch bottle to Childs, he may not be sharing a last drink but delivering a toast to his defeated alien rival.

In a 2014 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Carpenter explained, “The film is about paranoia, it’s about not knowing who your neighbour is – that’s what I wanted to do.” If we consider MacReady as a potential Thing, this paranoia becomes even more profound, forcing us to question our neighbours as well as our heroes. And perhaps, that’s what Carpenter intended all along.

It’s not just about the fear of the unknown but the fear of what we think we know. As for MacReady, he himself might not even know of his contamination. He may believe himself to be fighting the good fight, unknowingly acting as an agent of the very enemy he seeks to destroy.

When asked about the film’s ambiguous ending, Carpenter said, “The end of the movie is the perfect ending”.

Is it possible that this perfect ending is the successful infiltration of an alien entity into our trusted protagonist, his final victory veiled under an apparent defeat? In the chilling world of The Thing, we’re left with more questions than answers, a testament to the film’s enduring allure and power to provoke thought, even decades after its release.