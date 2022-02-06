Joe Rogan apologies after a video of him using racial slurs emerges online









Joe Rogan has apologised after a video spread on social media of the podcast host repeatedly using racial slurs.

Spotify has now pulled over 70 episodes of the show from the platform after the supercut emerged of Rogan repeatedly using the n-word. The comedian is also at the centre of criticism for spreading misinformation about Covid on the podcast, which led to Neil Young removing his material from the streaming service.

Singer India Aria followed Young’s lead and also removed her art off the platform. Aria explained that her reasoning was due to the low royalties paid to musicians. In a new development yesterday, Aria shared a compilation with her followers of Rogan using racial slurs, including describing a Black neighbourhood as resembling the Planet Of The Apes.

Rogan has now posted a six-minute video apology on Instagram addressing the situation. “There’s been a lot of shit from the old episodes of the podcast that I wish I hadn’t said, or had said differently. This is my take on the worst of it,” he captioned the post.

Rogan explained that the incident was “the most regretful and shameful thing I’ve had to talk about publicly” and claimed the supercut is “taken out of context of twelve years of conversations on my podcast”.

He added: “I know to most people, there’s no context in which a white person is ever allowed to say that word and I agree with that now. I haven’t said it in years.”

Rogan continued: “There’s not another word like it in the English language where only one group of people are allowed to use it. If a white person says that word, it’s racist and toxic but a Black person can use it and it can be a punchline, a term of endearment, lyrics to a rap song, it can be a positive affirmation but it’s not my word to use.”

“I’m well aware of that now. I never used it to be racist, because I’m not racist. Whenever you’re in a situation where you have to say ‘I’m not racist’, you fucked up” and I clearly have fucked up.” The comic also says that he knows he can’t take back his previous remarks, and says, “I wish I could.”

He added: “I would never want to offend someone for entertainment for something as stupid as racism. If anything, perhaps this can be a teachable moment for anyone who doesn’t realise how offensive that word can be coming out of a white person’s mouth. My sincerest apologies, it makes me sick just watching that video.”

Watch his apology below.