Spotify announces new warning for Covid-19 misinformation after Joe Rogan and Neil Young dispute









Spotify has reacted to the uproar caused by Neil Young leaving the platform over fears that misinformation regarding Covid-19 was being disseminated on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Initially, Spotify simply released a message saying that they were sad to see Neil Young go and would welcome him back, however, as Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren joined the exodus and stock prices plummeted, the streaming platform has been moved towards more robust measures.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek responded to the concerns of musicians, medical professionals and the wider public by announcing that the streaming platform would begin issuing a warning before applicable content.

In a statement, Ek revealed: “Based on the feedback over the last several weeks, it’s become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely-accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time.”

“We are working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about COVID-19,” Ek continued. “This advisory will direct listeners to our dedicated COVID-19 Hub, a resource that provides easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics, and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources. This new effort to combat misinformation will roll out to countries around the world in the coming days.”

Spotify wishes to avoid censoring any content but concedes that there is a need to be informed and balanced on the matter, tempering the misinformation of a comedian with scientifically factual data. Whether this will be enough to spot a mass exodus of musicians remains to be seen.

