Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy announces American book tour









Jeff Tweedy’s new book, World Within a Song: Music That Changed My Life and Life That Changed My Music, is set for release this November, and the Wilco man will embark on a month-long speaking tour to support it.

The book will chart Tweedy’s reflections on the music of Otis Redding, Joni Mitchell, the Replacements, the Velvet Underground, Billie Eilish, and various other artists.

This being his third book release, Tweedy told Pitchfork that the book “is the one I probably would have written first if I were more ambitious, and if I had been a little more clear-eyed about what I care most for in this world”.

The book tour dates will start on November 5th in his home city, Chicago. The events will run until November 13th and will see him invite guests like April Baer, Nick Offerman, Nathan Salsburg and Amanda Petrusich to join him.

Wilco is also set to release their new album, Cousin, on September 29th. They announced their 13th studio album by unveiling its lead single, ‘Evicted’.

The single is a downbeat acoustic track on heartbreak, with Tweedy singing the chorus of, “I’m evicted / From your heart / I deserve it”. The ten-track Cousin is produced by Cate Le Bon, the first time the alt-rock outfit has brought in a producer outside of the band since Sky Blue Sky in 2007.

You can see all Jeff Tweedy book tour dates below.

Jeff Tweedy World Within a Song tour dates 2023:

Sun. Nov. 5 – Chicago, IL @ The Athenaeum Theater

Mon. Nov. 6 – New York, NY @ Congregation Beth Elohim (with Amanda Petrusich)

Tue. Nov. 7 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

Wed. Nov. 8 – Washington, DC @ Sixth & I

Thu. Nov. 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Walnut Hills High School Auditorium (with Nathan Salsburg)

Fri. Nov. 10 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Rackham Auditorium (with April Baer)

Sat. Nov. 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

Mon. Nov. 13 – Live Talks LA [VIRTUAL] (with Nick Offerman)