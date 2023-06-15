The Tom Waits song that Nick Offerman wants played at his funeral









Known for his hilarious stand-up as a comedian, his brilliantly funny performances in the likes of Parks and Recreation, and for winning hearts across the globe in that episode of HBO’s The Last of Us, Nick Offerman is a man of many talents.

Since he was introduced to the masses via his iconic role as Ron Swanson, Offerman has continued to develop and grow a richly diverse acting career that has seen him dabble in film, television, animation and theatre. He also worked with industry legends like Terrence Malick and Noah Hawley on Knight of Cups in 2015 and the much-lauded second series of FX’s Fargo.

Not confined just to films and TV, Offerman has also lent his talents to the music industry by starring in several music videos and even conceiving of and writing one. In 2013, when LA skate-punk band FIDLAR released their grungy, adrenaline-fuelled version of the country classic ‘Cocaine Blues’, titled simply ‘Cocaine’, it was accompanied by a particularly raucous video that featured Offerman sporting a prosthetic penis and urinating all over Los Angeles. Speaking in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the band confirmed that the actor himself had come up with the idea.

Then, in 2018, Offerman contributed to music videos once again, this time appearing in the video for ‘The Greatest’ by They Might Be Giants, which alternated between haunting footage of the Fargo actor singing against a red curtain backdrop and scenes of Offerman as a deranged borderline-serial killer crafting a disturbing costume and surrounded by drawings and pictures of himself.

Safe to say, Offerman is more immersed in the world of music than other actors, and his choice of bands to collaborate with only further demonstrates his musical literacy. As it turns out, the evocative power of music is never far from his mind – in fact, he knows precisely what song he wants to be played at his own funeral.

Speaking to NME about the tracks that have a particularly dear place in his heart, Offerman chose Tom Waits’ ‘Come On Up To The House’ as his musical eulogy. “I want my funeral to be celebratory. This is an old favourite of mine,” the actor said before further explaining the reason for his specific choice: “It encourages the listener to forget their troubles and get a hug from their family.”

Taken from Wait’s thirteenth album, Mule Variations, which was released in 1999, the song has an undeniably inspiring and uplifting quality, despite lyrics such as “There’s no light in the tunnel, no irons in the fire” and “Well you’re high on top, of your mountain of woe.”

Listen to the song below to make your mind up for yourself.