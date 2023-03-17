Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy shares his six favourite books









Rising to prominence as a member of the alternative country band Uncle Tupelo, Jeff Tweedy found mainstream success as the lead singer of Wilco, which he formed in 1995.

Tweedy formed Uncle Tupelo when he was just a teenager, and the band were active from 1987 to 1994. Although they never reached commercial success during their time together, the band became a significant player in the alternative country scene, renowned for their unique blend of country music with punk and alternative rock-inspired guitars. Talking to St. Louis Post Dispatch, Tweedy explained the group’s vast influences, stating: “For instance, we like Black Flag as much as early Bob Dylan and Dinosaur Jr. as much as Hank Williams.”

Tweedy took this ethos with him into Wilco, blending various genres, from country to experimental rock, into their sound. With his different bands, as well as solo projects and a collaborative effort with his son, Spencer, Tweedy has released 20 studio albums since the 1980s. To create such an extensive collection of albums, Tweedy has indulged in music from all eras and genres. However, literature has also been central to his artistic education. He shared his six favourite books during a conversation with The Week, which have helped to inspire him creatively.

His first pick was Hunger by Knut Hamsun, a semi-autobiographical novel written in 1890, which effortlessly blends humour and psychology. According to Tweedy, “When I first encountered this novel, I felt I’d discovered a missing link between the old and modern world — like discovering that your grandparents smoked opium and intentionally listened to the Victrola at the wrong speed. I remember feeling relieved that my particular brand of alienation had some lineage.”

Next up is Wittgenstein’s Mistress by David Markson, published in 1988. Tweedy said: “This book alternates between the fragmented musings of a woman who believes she is alone on Earth and the shards of literary and mythological memory that keep her company. Markson is an inspiration. He has a rare ability to write experimental fiction without sacrificing sentiment.” Markson’s experimental book takes inspiration from Samuel Beckett and draws allusions to famous figures, including Shakespeare, Brahms and Van Gogh.

The musician also recommends The Brief and Frightening Reign of Phil by George Saunders. He said: “I have no idea how my friend George Saunders gets language to do the things he gets it to do, mixing internal and external dialogue while achieving a depth and accuracy I’ve never encountered in anyone else’s writing. He makes even jargon sound soulful. […] This novella has an uncomfortably timely resonance.”

Tweedy is also a massive fan of the classic 17th-century novel Don Quixote, as he details: “I’ve sometimes told people that if they want to understand what ‘rock and roll’ means to me, they should read Don Quixote. Which is an unbelievably obnoxious thing to say and also something I stand by. Without Sancho Panza believing in or at least humouring his ‘liege,’ the magic evaporates. It feels incredible to suspend disbelief and subscribe to the world-changing spell cast by a rock song. What’s wrong with that? Lots, probably. But life would suck without it.”

The Public Burning by Robert Coover is a firm favourite of Tweedy’s, which satirises the politics of the Cold War and even features narration from a caricature of Richard Nixon. “This is nightmarish historical fiction about the early atomic age — the execution of the Rosenbergs, specifically — and it features some of the bleakest humour. I wish reality didn’t feel as if it were catching up with Coover’s grotesque vision.”

Finally, Lynda Barry’s What It Is, which Tweedy cites as a massive inspiration to his creativity. “If you want to write or draw or just liberate yourself to make stuff without a judgmental a–hole of an observing ego, this book — organised like a grade-school workbook — is a great place to start. I keep it handy as a reminder that creativity often requires little more than staying out of one’s own way.”