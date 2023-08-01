Wilco announce new album ‘Cousin’ and share first single









Alternative rock outfit Wilco have shared that their 13th studio album, titled Cousin, will be released this Autumn via dBpm Records. The announcement is accompanied by the release of the lead single, ‘Evicted’.

Cousin was recorded in The Loft, Wilco’s studio in Chicago, over two years. Produced by Welsh singer-songwriter Cate Le Bon, it marks the first time the band have recorded with an external person in over two decades. The last time they worked with an outsider was on their 2002 record, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot.

Speaking on the atmosphere of the new album, singer and guitarist Jeff Tweedy stated, “It’s this feeling of being in it and out of it at the same time.”

He also shared the songwriting process behind the new single, recalling, “I guess I was trying to write from the point of view of someone struggling to make an argument for themself in the face of overwhelming evidence that they deserve to be locked out of someone’s heart. Self-inflicted wounds still hurt and in my experience they’re almost impossible to fully recover from.”

Le Bon also shared her experience working with the band, gushing, “The amazing thing about Wilco is they can be anything. They’re so mercurial, and there’s this thread of authenticity that flows through everything they do, whatever the genre, whatever the feel of a record. There aren’t many bands who are able to, this deep into a successful career, successfully change things up.”

Ahead of the album’s release in September, Wilco are set to embark upon a European tour, which takes them from Lokerse Festeen in Lokeren, Belgium to the Cork Opera House in Ireland.

Cousin is out on September 29th. Listen to the first single ‘Evicted’ below.