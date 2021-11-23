Jared Leto wants a director's cut of 'Suicide Squad'









After fan enthusiasm got Zack Snyder’s Justice League alternative cut out the door, cast members and audiences alike are asking for the same to be done for 2016’s Suicide Squad. The so-called ‘Ayer Cut’ of the film has long been rumoured to be released by D.C and filmmaker David Ayer ever since the original release of the film that suffered from heavy studio interference.

Jared Leto, who plays the iconic character Joker in the film, recently supported the project, excitedly telling Variety: “Absolutely! Why not?” before adding, “Why wouldn’t they? Why wouldn’t they? I mean, that’s what streaming’s for, right?”.

Featuring alongside the likes of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Will Smith as Deadshot and Cara Delevingne as Enchantress, Jared Leto received many of the headlines from the film due to his radical portrayal of the iconic Batman villain, Joker. Miffed about his recent snub on the production of The Suicide Squad remake, directed by James Gunn, it’s no surprise that Leto supports this latest director’s cut of the original film.

Agreeing with the prolific actor, director David Ayer stated on Twitter, “Exactly what streaming is for. If you own IP and you have a mandate to monetise it from your shareholders that’s exactly what you do”.

A popular ‘tweeter’, David Ayer previously explained in a lengthy post how the final Suicide Squad movie resembled something that simply wasn’t his. “I put my life into Suicide Squad. I made something amazing,” the director wrote, adding, “My cut is intricate and emotional journey with some bad people who are shit on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul). The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again”.

Time will tell whether Warner Bros and HBO Max will give in to the baying demand of Jared Leto, David Ayer and the D.C fanbase.

