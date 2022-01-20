Japanese Breakfast performs ‘Slide Tackle’ on ‘The Late Late Show’









Experimental pop outfit Japanese Breakfast made an appearance on the ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ on Tuesday, January 18th. After discussing her rise to fame, she performed her hit track ‘Slide Tackle’.

Michelle Zauner has had a gradual rise to global acclaim over the past decade which appeared to reach new heights with the release of her third studio album Jubilee.

In conversation with James Corden, she discussed her two Grammy Nominations for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album and her excitement ahead of her show scheduled in the Coachella 2022 lineup.

When asked about the moment Zauner learned of her Grammy Award nominations, she explained: “I was at my apartment in Brooklyn, and I screamed a lot and ran around, and my neighbours probably thought I was a crazy person.”

She continued about the album: “[I] never wanted to rest on any laurels. I wanted to push it as far as it could go, inviting more people in and pushing myself as a composer, a producer, an arranger.”

Adding: “After spending the last five years writing about grief, I wanted our follow up to be about joy. For me, a third record should feel bombastic and so I wanted to pull out all the stops for this one.”

Last year was quite the rollercoaster for Zauner as she also released her much-acclaimed memoir ‘Crying in H Mart’. The book is a considered and earnest return to her childhood tackling the difficulties encountered growing up as a Korean-American and the untimely loss of her mother.

Japanese Breakfast was also recently part of an all-star collective that joined Wilco for a blinding performance of their hit song ‘California Stars’ during their induction into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame.

Watch Japanese Breakfast’s performance of ‘Slide Tackle’ on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ below.