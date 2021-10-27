Wilco share two new Beatles covers









Jeff Tweedy of Wilco has been a very busy man of late. His latest announcement comes in the form of two cover versions of The Beatles for Amazon Music month.

Wilco went with two tracks from Let It Be, in the form of the classics ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ and ‘Dig a Pony’ for Amazon’s [RE]DISCOVER project in conjunction with the latest special edition of The Beatles record.

Jeff Tweedy has also announced that he is set to release a deluxe edition of Love is King, the album he released back in 2020.

To launch the deluxe issue, the Wilco star performed a rousing rendition of the Neil Young classic ‘The Old Country Waltz’.

And as if that wasn’t enough, he has even released two new songs for the Sub Pop Singles Club run with his latest efforts ‘C’Mon America’ and ‘UR-60 Unsent’.

‘C’Mon America’ comes from a previously unreleased sci-fi project that the star embarked on. Featuring a slacker rock vibe and his typical rhythmic underpinning, the song focuses on a sort of dystopian saint offering up a string of rhetorical questions to a troubled land.

The B-side, ‘UR-60 Unsent’, comes with the following description from Sub Pop Record themselves: “A pitiful tale of an unsent lovesick mixtape, taken from a separate batch of unreleased songs with mostly pitiful lyrics.”

The innovative Sub Pop Singles Club that spawned the tracks has also seen contributions from Hand Habits, Porridge Radio, TV Priest and other indie names for the sixth edition due for release on December 7. The project aims to bring classic 45 singles back into fashion with a list of bands offering up exclusive tracks.

You can check out The Beatles renditions below.