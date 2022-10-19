Watch Jack Black sing ‘The Legend Of The Rent’ to terminally ill fan









Comedy actor Jack Black pulled out his A-game Dewy Finn to sing ‘The Legend Of The Rent’ from School of Rock for a terminally ill 15-year-old fan. Black starred in the classic film as a failed rock musician who pretends to be a substitute music teacher and forms a new band with the young students.

Footage appeared on the viral aggregator Upworthy last Friday and shows Black being ushered over to say hello while taking part in a walk for the Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care.

The charity walk, which Black hosts, “raises funds for a hospice program that provides compassionate end-of-life care to children and adolescents in Los Angeles and Orange counties in Southern California,” per the caption on Upworthy.

The nurse who introduced Black to the child, names Abraham, explained that School of Rock is his favourite film before explaining that his favourite scene is the one in which Black’s character, Finn, is teaching his class his song, ‘The Legend of The Rent’.

“That’s my favourite moment,” Black replied. “Thank you!” This prompted Black to start singing the song to Abraham, who duly joined in with him.

In a statement to Upworthy, Abraham’s mother described how excited her son was about his sing-along with the School of Rock legend.“It’s almost been a week since the meet, and Abraham is still talking about how he got to meet Jack,” she said.

School of Rock was released back in 2003 and has since been adapted for the stage by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Black’s portrayal of Dewey Finn earned him the MTV VMA for Best Comedic Performance and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical.

The original cast reunited for its 10th and 15th anniversaries before the tragically untimely passing of schoolchild actor Kevin Clark last year at 32. He was killed in a traffic accident while riding his bicycle.