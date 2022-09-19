How Jack Black convinced Led Zeppelin to use their music in ‘School of Rock’









From the portly substance-abusing Hollywood reprobate in Tropic Thunder to Kate Winslet’s affable romancer in The Holiday, Jack Black always seems to bring a unique, rock ‘n’ roll energy to his roles. No part exemplifies this eccentric dynamism so much as his portrayal of Dewey Finn, the maverick fake music teacher in Richard Linklater’s 2003 comedy film, School of Rock.

Black’s portrayal of the haphazard failed rock musician posing as a music teacher was believable thanks to the actor’s real love for rock and roll. As much as Black was made for the role, it appears the role was made for him too. The actor has long proclaimed his deep reverence for rock and roll royalty and, as well as being a fine comedy actor, he’s shown himself to be quite the rock performer.

In School of Rock, Black was truly in his element as he taught well-to-do children at a prestigious prep school that music wasn’t just about learning scales and key changes. Within days, the charismatic teacher had his students listening to the likes of Black Sabbath, Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin.

Director Linklater had already achieved worldwide acclaim ten years prior to School of Rock thanks to his era-defining coming-of-age comedy, Dazed and Confused. The 1993 classic also reflected Linklater’s insatiable thirst for golden-era rock music. The soundtrack, containing music by the likes of Bob Dylan, ZZ Top, Black Sabbath, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Deep Purple, was surely enough to satisfy most budding rock fanatics, but the absence of one band left Linklater particularly dissatisfied.

Having failed to convince Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and the band to allow Led Zeppelin material on the Dazed and Confused soundtrack, Linklater turned to Black to quench his desperation. Perhaps Black had what it takes to plead with the notoriously obstinate musicians.

In a 2019 interview with GQ, Jack Black discussed his role in persuading Led Zeppelin to permit the use of ‘The Immigrant Song’ in School of Rock. “Linklater had real strong opinions about certain jams,” Black explained. “He wanted that Zeppelin song really badly, and he’s the one that said, ‘Hey, I tried to get the Zeppelin music in Dazed and Confused’ – a movie that he directed before School of Rock – ‘and they said no. Would you do me a favour and just make a video plea, just beg them to use ‘The Immigrant Song’?’”

“And so I did,” Black continued. “I begged them on video with a huge audience of extras in the movie theatre that we were shooting in, and they all chanted with me: ‘Led Zeppelin, please bless us with your love!’ I don’t remember what I said, it was ridiculous and off the top of my head, and he sent it over there to them to England, and it worked.

“They were like, ‘Oh, that’s funny. That’s funny, mate. Yeah, we’ll let him use the song’ [in attempted English accent]. That’s not a very good imitation of Jimmy Page but… and it’s a great thing ’cause it’s one of the best parts of the movie, that song.”

Watch Jack Black’s successful plea to Led Zeppelin and the classic scene from School of Rock below.