Richard Linklater describes being "screwed over" with 'Dazed and Confused' release









Recognised as one of the most defining independent American films of the 1990s, Richard Linklater’s slacker college movie Dazed and Confused continues to inspire countercultural youths to this very day.

In a recent conversation with The Daily Beast about the making of the film, however, the filmmaker revealed that he made very little money off his iconic smash hit. Asked if he made money off the movie, Linklater simply replied, “Fuck no!”. “It’s like… where’s my money?” the director added, “How come a movie that cost less than $7 million has $12 million in interest against it?”.

“Everybody has that first story of getting screwed with their first project. That film was an indie success. It made more than it cost theatrically, and over the years it’s been everywhere,” Linklater continued, explaining how absurd it is that he has seen so little of the film’s profits over the years.

With the movie producing at least $30 million of revenue in the home video market, Richard Linklater adds, “I did go through the Hollywood experience,” though also notices the effort that Universal put into the release of the film.

“Here I complain, but they did greenlight the film, and they wouldn’t greenlight the film today,” the filmmaker added, explaining, “Cast of unknowns? Period film when not much happens, riding around? One film out of Sundance? I don’t think there’s a pitch for that movie today, so I sit here very, very blessed”.

Starring the likes of Ben Affleck, Matthew McConaughey, Milla Jovovich, Adam Goldberg and Parker Posey, Dazed and Confused was released in 1993 and remains a pertinent classic.