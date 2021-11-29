Matthew McConaughey steps down from Texas governor campaign









Dallas Buyers Club and The Wolf of Wall Street star Matthew McConaughey has stepped back from running in the upcoming Texas gubernatorial election, with the actor announcing the news on his Instagram account.

Stating the news in a short Instagram video posted to the social media platform on Sunday, November 28th, the actor acknowledged: “As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership”. Continuing, he added, “It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment”.

Having long been interested in running in the gubernatorial elections, Matthew McConaughey had attracted significant support in early polls against his rivals, current governor, Greg Abbott, as well as his Democratic rival, Beto O’Rourke. Stepping back from the potential role, however, the actor added that he would, “Continue to work and invest the bounty I have by supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I’ve believe are leaders, establishments that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life, organisations that have a mission to serve and build trust while also generating prosperity. That’s the American dream”.

Matthew McConaughey most recently lent his voice to the Illumination animation, Sing 2, also featuring Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon, Bono, Scarlett Johansson, Eric André, Pharrell Williams and Letitia Wright. Aside from this new film, however, the Oscar-winning actor has decided to take a step down from the limelight, taking a short hiatus from filmmaking with no other new films in the pipeline of production.

The actor is perhaps most well known for his role in The Wolf of Wall Street by Martin Scorsese, where he appears alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Jonah Hill, Cristin Milioti and Jon Favreau.

See the clip, below.