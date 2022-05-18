Interpol share brand new song 'Fables'









Interpol - 'Fables' 7.8

New York indie-rock kings Interpol have returned with the third single from their upcoming seventh studio album, The Other Side of Make-Believe, the uplifting new track ‘Fables’.

This was one of a handful of new songs that Interpol is trotting out on their current North American tour. Unlike all of the other live songs played from The Other Side of Make-Believe, this is the one new song where guitarist Daniel Kessler doesn’t put down his instrument of choice and sits down at a keyboard. If you’ve been feeling like the band’s new songs have been missing some of Kessler’s signature riffage, now you know why – it appears as though he and the rest of Interpol are leaning more heavily towards keyboards this time around.

That’s not a bad thing, as the slightly-eerie atmosphere of ‘Fables’ fits right into the darker tones of previous singles ‘Toni’ and ‘Something Changed’. Interpol has been integrating keyboards and synths since the very beginning of Turn on the Bright Lights, but if you need a little more six-string in your arrangements to truly enjoy one of the 2000s’ greatest guitar bands, then ‘Fables’ is the new track for you.

“‘Fables’ features one of Daniel’s hottest licks,” lead singer Paul Banks explains in a statement. “A breezy vocal with optimistic lyrics, and a bouncy drum beat evocative of classic R&B with a nod to the golden age of hip hop. It’s a summer jam and a piece of music we are particularly proud of.”

It’s strange that Banks sees ‘Fables’ as one of the band’s lighter songs, but when it comes to Interpol, I guess that everything is relative. Compared to classics like ‘Stella Was a Diver and She Was Always Down’ or ‘Rest My Chemistry’, ‘Fables’ certainly isn’t as pitch-black in tone, but it still retains those haunting sounds that have become integral to Interpol’s sound. Maybe it’s just me, but when Banks includes a line like “all is fine”, my natural position is to read it sarcastically.

But ‘Fables’ does show Interpol embracing that dreaded phrase that all rock bands should avoid like the plague – “Maturity”. For three sharply-dressed men in their 40s and 50s, however, it’s alright to want something a little more stable and solid. At their concert at The Anthem in Washington D.C., I was most assuredly one of the only people under 25. Interpol aren’t kids anymore, but a little bit of age looks good on them. ‘Fables’ is proof that indie rock can still age gracefully.

Check out the lyric video for ‘Fables’ down below. The Other Side of Make-Believe is set to be released on July 15th.