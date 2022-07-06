Interpol announce 'Big Shot City' pop-up shops









We’re just a few days away from New York indie institution Interpol dropping their seventh studio album The Other Side of Make-Believe. To celebrate the new release, the band are employing some good old-fashioned guerrilla marketing by announcing pop-up shops across the globe.

The ‘Big Shot City’ exhibits will be a collaboration between Interpol, photographer Atiba Jefferson, and the Brain Dead Clothing brand. The shops will be popping up on three different continents – two American shops in Los Angeles and New York City, one in Mexico City, one in London, and one in Tokyo.

If you happen to show up at one of the shops, the experience includes “in-person meet-and-greets and Q&A’s with band members, Jefferson and Brain Dead in some of the events.” Those exclusive opportunities will probably be more likely to happen at the London shop, considering that’s where Interpol will be celebrating the album’s release with a series of concerts.

According to the official press release, “Each event/space will host a gallery of Jefferson’s exclusive photographs of Interpol, captured throughout the making of the record, alongside special items available for purchase including limited-edition Interpol x Brain Dead t-shirts (2x designs), an exclusive zine of Jefferson’s photographs designed by Brain Dead, and a handful of one-off Jefferson-designed skateboards in partnership with Girl Skateboards.”

If you’re interested in checking out any of the pop-up shops, the exhibits in New York and LA will be operating from July 13th to the 16th. The Mexico City shop will be open on July 15th and 16th, while the London shop will pop up from July 15th to the 17th. The Tokyo shop will only be operational for one day, July 15th, the same day of the album’s release.

Check out the exact dates and locations for the ‘Big Shot City’ shops down below. The Other Side of Make-Believe will be released on July 15th.