IDLES remix Florence + the Machine single 'Heaven Is Here'









'Heaven Is Here' - Florence + the Machine (IDLES remix) 3

Bristol punks IDLES have remixed their fourth track of the year, ‘Heaven Is Here’ by Florence + the Machine. Guitarist Mark Bowen was in control of reimagining the cut from Dance Fever, Florence Welch’s fifth album, released in May.

Both Welch and Bowen have declared their love for each other’s music, with the former calling IDLES “one of [her] favourite bands”. Discussing his club-inspired remix, Bowen said: “Dance Fever is quite a cathartic album for me, speaking a lot to the yearning for the release of performing but also introspecting on the need itself. It lives on the line of tension between the need for release and getting it (is that not the best bit?), no more is this encapsulated on ‘Heaven Is Here'”.

He continued: “I wanted to sit with that tension but then also lavish in the release on this remix”. With that, Welch said: “I’ve been wanting to work on something together for a while. It might be strange for people to think but I see a lot of symbiosis in what we do in terms of live performance. Connection above all else. Joyful rage and togetherness.”

Welch also stated: “A lot of people wished that ‘Heaven Is Here’ was longer, and I think IDLES have done the perfect job at turning it into a much-demanded dance track that loses nothing of the hex at its heart.”

Over the past few years, IDLES have remixed singles from many other bands, including LIFE, Metronomy, Rise Against, St. Vincent, Melt Yourself Down, Mogwai, and even NEU!

IDLES’ remix of ‘Heaven Is Here’ sees the track build slowly as Welch’s vocals become distorted. The song becomes significantly darker and tenser than the original before exploding with a danceable, pounding beat.

Listen to the track below.