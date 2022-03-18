Iconic Ukrainian actor Oksana Shvets has been killed









The tragic events in Ukraine that have seen Vladimir Putin’s Russia invade the country with sinister violence has led to the death of over 14,000 people, with recent reports stating that this figure includes the highly respected Ukrainian stage and screen actor Oksana Shvets who has passed away at the age of 67.

Killed in a Russian rocket attack that hit her residential building in Kyiv, the death of the iconic actor was revealed by her troupe, named the Young Theatre, who announced her passing in a Facebook post on March 17th.

Announcing their “Irreparable grief in the family of Young Theatre,” the post further honoured Shvets by adding, “Bright memory to the talented actress. There is no forgiveness for the enemy that has come to our land”.

Studying theatre at the Ivan Franko Theatre and the Kiev State Institute of Theatre Arts, Shvets was born in 1955 and performed with the Ternopil Music and Drama Theatre and the Kiev Theatre of Satire across the course of her incredible career. Earning the Merited Artist of Ukraine award, a coveted national honour presented by the country’s government, Shvets also featured in the Ukrainian films Tomorrow Will Be Tomorrow, The Return of Mukhtar and The Secret of St. Patrick.

Meanwhile, in light of the tragic events currently occurring in Ukraine, governments and major companies across Europe have been showing their support for the country by imposing sanctions on Russia and restricting cultural privileges. The likes of Spotify, Apple and Netflix have already pulled their products from availability in the country, with plenty more following suit.

European film festivals are also showing their support by elevating movies from the country, showcasing the undiscovered talents of the country. Whilst the likes of the Stockholm and Glasgow film festivals are boycotting Russian state-funded movies, the influential Venice film festival recently helped to screen Valentyn Vasynovych’s Reflection, a Ukrainian movie set during the war in Donbass in 2014.

