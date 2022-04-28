Iceage share new song 'All The Junk On The Outskirts'









Iceage - 'All The Junk On The Outskirts' 6.8

Danish rockers Iceage have returned with a previously unreleased song, the scuzzy post-punk track ‘All The Junk On the Outskirts’.

Twitchy, buzzy, and right within the band’s wheelhouse, ‘All The Junk On The Outskirts’ balances the two sides of Iceage: high-energy attacks and morose dirges. The new track is definitely more of the latter, but there’s still some radiant and bouncy energy to the rhythms laid down by bassist Jakob Tvilling Pless and drummer Dan Kjær Nielsen.

‘All The Junk On The Outskirts’ originated during the sessions for the band’s fourth album, 2018’s Beyondless. Since then, Iceage has continued to refine and edit the track, adding new layers of synths, guitars, and other sounds to bring the song into its current form.

“I consider this one of the better cuts off the Beyondless sessions, but it ended up being a misfit that wouldn’t quite fit in with the other songs as we put together the tracklisting. Like a piece belonging to a different puzzle,” singer Elias Bender Rønnenfelt says in a statement. “Much like it wasn’t welcome with the others on Beyondless, it’s an anthem for those on the outside looking in.”

Iceage just put out their fifth studio album Seek Shelter last year, and there don’t seem to be any plans to fire back up the machine any time soon. Still, Iceage are prolific enough that it wouldn’t be crazy to see some brand new music in 2022. Only time will tell, but if nothing else, ‘All The Junk On The Outskirts’ is a perfectly good holdover until the band makes a full return.

Check out the unreleased track ‘All The Junk On The Outskirts’ down below.