Hugh Grant was behind ‘Benny Hill’ tune during Boris Johnson’s resignation









It’s taken a fair while, but finally, Boris Johnson has left his post as Prime Minister of the UK after a string of scandals.

Celebrating in style, actor Hugh Grant, who played a fictional Prime Minister in the 2003 romantic comedy Love Actually, asked anti-Brexit activists outside Downing Street if they could play the theme tune of The Benny Hill Show to see Johnson out of office.

Taking to Twitter, the actor reached out to the local activist Steve Bray on the morning of July 7th, stating, “Morning @snb19692 [Bray] Glad you have your speakers back. Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand?”.

Going through with the request, Bray later replied to the actor, reporting “Just for @HackedOffHugh [Hugh Grant] as requested here today at the media circus… College Green. The Benny Hill theme tune”. The song could subsequently be heard on news reports throughout the morning, disrupting the service of several news stations that were based in and around college green.

Often vocal about his thoughts on modern politics, Hugh Grant isn’t shy to share his opinion, previously telling the former UKIP leader Nigel Farage to “go fuck yourself”.

Enjoying a career resurgence after years of inactivity in modern cinema, Grant is due to star in the upcoming fantasy adventure movie Dungeons & Dragons based on the classic tabletop role-playing game. The film is also due to star Sophia Lillis, Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page.

Just for @HackedOffHugh as requested here today at the media circus… College Green. The Benny Hill theme tune. pic.twitter.com/Tazb57gT8e — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 7, 2022

Petition that all interviews with Conservative MPs should be accompanied by the “Benny Hill music” until this crisis is overpic.twitter.com/ftHHMMZuYE — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 7, 2022