Richard Curtis claims Will Ferrell should have received an Oscar nomination for 'Elf'









With the 94th Academy Awards, the influential British filmmaker and Oscar-nominee for Four Weddings and a Funeral, Richard Curtis, has claimed that the annual ceremony does not pay its due respects to good comedy.

Speaking at the Oscar Wilde Awards in LA, Curtis said it was a “real issue that comedy isn’t respected as much” at such awards shows as the Academy Awards. The writer and director went on to claim that Will Ferrell should’ve got more recognition for his 2003 Christmas film Elf, stating “I always get very antsy about the fact that Will Ferrell didn’t get nominated for Elf. “Or that Peter Sellers didn’t get nominated for Inspector Clouseau”.

As a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Curtis added, “But it’s the price you pay, as it were. Comedies tend to make a bit of money, and then you don’t get the prizes”. Claiming that he would’ve voted for Ferrell if he was given the opportunity to, the About Time director further asserted, “I do try and push for comedy performances whenever I can”.

Receiving an Oscar nomination of his own in 1994 for the screenplay for Four Weddings and Funeral, Richard Curtis has gone on to become one of the most quintessentially ‘British’ filmmakers currently working in the industry.

Whilst he may be right about his concerns for the comedy genre, the satire Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay is nominated for several awards at the Academy Awards, including Best Picture where it is seen as an outside bet for taking the award home.

Starring an incredible ensemble cast that includes the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance and Kid Cudi, Don’t Look Up is nominated for four Oscars in total.