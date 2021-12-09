Jennifer Lawrence says "it was hell" working with Leonardo DiCaprio









All eyes are on Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as the release date for their latest Netflix film Don’t Look Up is fast approaching. Directed by Adam McKay, this is the project that will round off a very productive year for Netflix during which they generated unprecedented revenue and churned out a record number of productions which have been of varying qualities.

The brand new Netflix thriller predicts how the world would react if an apocalyptic celestial object was heading towards our planet and an impact would mean the extinction of life on Earth as we know it. This promises to be an extremely relevant sci-fi comedy, conducting a satirical take on our absurd collective responses to a real cataclysmic event that affected our sociocultural sphere – the pandemic.

Leading up to the film’s release, a lot of fascinating stories have surfaced about the production process involving the star-studded cast which includes the likes of Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill in addition to the two headliners. The film also stars Timothée Chalamet who recently featured as the protagonist of another huge sci-fi landmark of 2021 – Denis Villeneuve’s modern epic Dune.

In recent interviews, Lawrence spoke about the difficulties of producing a film while living in an isolated bubble due to Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the authorities which forced her to share a bathroom with her co-stars. However, the most gruelling part of Don’t Look Up for Lawrence was a particular scene she filmed with Leonardo DiCaprio and Chalamet while driving to a particular location.

On that day, Lawrence could not stand the working conditions because DiCaprio was obsessed with a bad song that was playing in the car and Chalamet was too excited about getting out of the house. “It was the most annoying day in my life,” Lawrence exclaimed, saying that working with her co-stars on that scene was “hell”.

Despite the negative experience, Lawrence maintained that it was a great opportunity to work with such talented colleagues. A highly-anticipated Christmas release, Don’t Look Up hopes to be the comedy hit of 2021 when it premieres on Netflix worldwide on December 24th.

Watch the trailer below.