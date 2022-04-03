How can Alec Baldwin rebuild his career?









Back in October of last year, whilst movie production sets were restricted by Covid-19 social distancing rules, the American movie Rust became the subject of significant scrutiny after the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at the hands of lead actor Alec Baldwin.

Firing a faulty prop gun that was inextricably loaded with live ammunition, Baldwin mistakenly killed Hutchins with the inextricably loaded weapon, firing toward the camera during a screen test, killing the cinematographer and severely injuring the director Joel Souza. Sparking a police investigation, the family of Hutchins recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin as well as other members of the production team, stating that they flouted safety standard rules on set.

With no one yet charged for the killing, Baldwin told ABC News back in December: “The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them, never”.

Despite recent claims that he “couldn’t give a shit” about his career after the killing, as he told Newsweek, the actor has recently been pictured on the set of his new festive film Kid Santa in which he appears to be playing Father Christmas — or at least a man who is imitating the holiday icon. With seven films currently in production, including the ill-fated Rust that he has previously reported to be keen to complete, it is clear Baldwin won’t be putting his career to rest, ploughing on with a variety of new projects.

Though, whilst there are no question marks over his capabilities as an actor, having proved himself in such films as The Departed and Glengarry Glen Ross, Alec Baldwin has much to do to clear his public image and piece his career back together after the events of last year.

With the core issue of the tragic event being one of on-set safety, perhaps the greatest way Alec Baldwin can move on from this event is by becoming a pioneering force of change behind the scenes of film production. A way he could go about this is by creating an organisation that ensures film productions abide by strict safety standards, starting with his own forthcoming films, becoming an ambassador for significant change to ensure that no such similar event ever happens again.

Even if the actor believes he has no part in the death of Hutchins, creating such an organisation would demonstrate his own personal education regarding the matter, with the imagined company offering advice to other productions, offering a helping hand in improving safety standards.

In addition, Baldwin could help support the family of Halyna Hutchins, dedicating a portion of his earnings to the family of the cinematographer who died whilst on set with the actor.

Reclaiming his career may certainly be no easy task for Baldwin, with his name forever tarnished by the shocking events of October 2021, though his legacy is not yet broken. There is potential yet for a future in movies for Baldwin.

