Alec Baldwin to make movie return with ‘Kid Santa’ and ‘Billie’s Magic World’









Alec Baldwin is returning to work, this time starring in a pair of Italian feature films. Baldwin and his brother William are flying to the European mainland to complete Kid Santa and Billie’s Magic World, two movies that will combine live-action with cartoon spectacles. Given their celebrity, the Baldwin brothers will appear in the live-action segments of the film.

Alec Baldwin had previously worked with director Francesco Cinquemani on the 2015 film, Andron, and the film’s producers – Monika Bacardi and Andrea Iervolino of ILBE – have partnered up with Minerva Pictures to produce the Christmas films. Filming has begun in Rome, where the brothers will work on the film.

The film comes months after the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins, which happened during the production of Rust. Although Alec Baldwin fired the shot, he insists that the killing is not on his head. “Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” Baldwin said. “Someone is ​responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me”.

The actor was stern during the ABC News interview but emphasised that the killing was not his fault. The actor was re-enacting the moves he had done day after day, only to see what he had done. “I don’t know what happened on that set. I don’t know how that bullet arrived in that gun. I don’t know,” Baldwin said. “But I’m all for doing anything that will take us to a place where this is less likely to happen again.” The actor discussed the incident with George Stephanopoulos, a former White House Communications director.

The shooting was compared to Brandon Lee’s fatal killing on the set of The Crow. Lee died on March 31st 1993, leading to conspiracy theories over why the young star was shot. He was wounded during a scene where he was shot by a gun that was supposed to be filled with blanks. Ultimately, the death was ruled out as accidental due to negligence.