Alec Baldwin sued by the family of Halyna Hutchins









It’s been almost four months since the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed after a technical fault with a prop gun on the set of the film Rust, in October 2021. Since then, investigations have taken place searching for answers for the tragically bizarre incident, with the family of Hutchins filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the Rust production team and the film’s lead star Alec Baldwin.

Allegedly unaware that the gun was inextricably loaded with live ammunition, on October 21st, Baldwin fired towards the camera during a screen test, killing Hutchins and severely injuring the director, Joel Souza. Claiming that he didn’t even pull the trigger of the prop weapon, Baldwin has previously told ABC News: “The trigger wasn’t pulled,” before adding, “I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them, never”.

Announced at a press conference in Los Angeles on February 15th, the lawyers for the Hutchins family filed their lawsuit against the production company and Baldwin. In their public statement, they explained that the suit was filed against the actor and “others who are responsible for the safety on set, and whose reckless behaviour and cost-cutting led to the senseless, tragic death of Halyna Hutchins”.

Including Baldwin, other names mentioned in the lawsuit include producers Ryan Smith, Allen Cheney and Nathan Klingher, as well as armourers, Hannah Gutierrez Reed and Seth Kenney. The lawsuit further points out the Rust production team “disregarded at least 15 Industry Standards” of on-set safety as the Hutchins family continue to seek justice for the cinematographer’s death. No one has yet been charged for the killing of Hutchins with the investigation still ongoing.

