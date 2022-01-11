Alec Baldwin says 'Rust' investigation comments are "a lie"









The investigation surrounding the tragic incident that took place on the set of Rust with Alec Baldwin is still ongoing. Back in October, Baldwin fired a gun that was supposed to have been “cold”, but instead fired a live round that caused the death of Halyna Hutchins and injured Joel Souza.

Baldwin has since claimed the assistant director told him the gun was “cold”, with the Sante Fe Sheriff’s department and district attorney continuing to investigate the tragic event. Earlier in December, a warrant was issued to gain access to Baldwin’s phone, looking into any images, messages that discussed the filming of ‘Rust’ in order to help progress the investigation, but they have not gained access to it.

Last Saturday, the three-time Golden Globe winner took to Instagram to defend himself against the suggestions that he wasn’t complying with the ‘Rust’ investigation. “Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that’s bullshit, that’s a lie,” he said during a video that was recorded in his car.

“This is a process where one state makes the request of another state,” he added. “Someone from another state can’t come to you and say, ‘Give me your phone. Give me this give me that.’ They can’t do that. They’re going to go through the state you live in.

“It’s a process that takes time. They have to specify what exactly they want. They can’t just go through your phone and take your photos, your love letters to your wife or what have you. I really don’t know but of course we are 1,000 per cent going to comply with all that. We’re perfectly fine with that. As I say, always consider the source.

“The best way to honour the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth and any suggestion that I will not comply myself and any lawyers I’m working with or whatever is a lie. As soon as we go through this process, by all means we will comply,” he added.

Baldwin has posted twice on his Instagram since the video captioned “A 2022 miracle…” was uploaded and seemed optimistic for the new year talking about overcoming any negativity and bad press.

See the clip, below.