Heart’s Nancy Wilson dedicates new song ‘Amigo Amiga’ to Taylor Hawkins









Heart’s Nancy Wilson has paid tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on her new track, ‘Amigo Amiga’.

Last year, the pair teamed up when Hawkins made an appearance on her most recent solo album, You And Me. Now, she’s returned with a touching tribute to her fallen friend, who passed away in May. On the track, Wilson heartbreakingly sings: “Amigo, amiga, the kind of kind you’ll never find, The raddest of the rad, with everything you had, You and your radical sunshine.” Later on, she emotionally adds, “Too soon, too soon, too soon to lose you.”

Speaking to Consequence, Wilson explained: “I heard myself in tears saying ‘too soon too soon’ which became a refrain in the song. I spent quite a few sleepless nights trying to express it all. He was a wonderful friend and we always had funny pet names for each other like ‘Amigo’ and ‘Amiga’ as well as ‘Luv’ and ‘Dahling.’”

She added: “It is such a painful loss — but it also feels like Taylor has galvanised and re-energized rock ‘n’ roll with so many of his musician friends and fans coming together,” Wilson added. “It’s a new renaissance Taylor and the Foo family have gifted us all.”

Meanwhile, Wilson will be taking part in a tribute concert being held in remembrance of Hawkins’ honour at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles tonight. It follows a similar event at London’s Wembley Stadium earlier this month which featured appearances from Them Crooked Vultures, Liam Gallagher, and Rush.

In Far Out’s review of the previous tribute for Hawkins at Wembley, Jack Whatley wrote: “As crowds drifted towards the tube station, and the hum of a simply epic night buzzed around the audience, it became clear that this was a night nobody would ever forget. The performance was only matched by the highly charged sentiment of the occasion. Some stadium shows can have that effect on you, but this felt different”.

Adding: “As an audience, we weren’t leaving feeling spent by the plethora of iconic rock stars we had just witnessed but by the powerful and moving moments nestled between them. While on a global stage, a world-beating show was performed, it was the fragile intimacy of the people who made it that will never be forgotten. Taylor Hawkins was and will always be an icon.”

Stream ‘Amigo Amiga’ below.