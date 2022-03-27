Report on Taylor Hawkins' death indicates narcotics









Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Columbia. He was 50. The Foo Fighters were due to perform at a festival on March 25th, when the percussionist was found dead. A toxicology report conducted by Colombian authorities indicated drugs, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, and benzodiazepines.

The tragic news of Hawkins’ passing has shocked the music world but as the wave of grief continues to be felt, an investigation is now ongoing to determine the exact cause of his death. The results will be released “in a timely manner,” the statement declared, indicating that the truth will come out when it is known.

A statement issued by Bogota’s municipal government on Saturday claimed that the city’s emergency centre had been granted a report of a patient with “chest pain”. An ambulance was sent to the Four Seasons Casa Medina Hotel, where health workers attempted to revive the ailing drummer, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

In a written statement, Foo Fighters said they were greatly upset by Hawkins’s death, claiming it was a “tragic and untimely loss.” The band asked that the privacy of his family be respected at this turbulent time. Following the Foo Fighters tribute, other acts chipped in.

Former Black Sabbath vocalist Ozzy Osbourne referred to Hawkins as an “amazing musician”. Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello praised the musician for “unstoppable rock power”, while Nickelback said the death was “incredibly sad”. Oscar-nominated producer Finneas O’Connell claimed “the world was lucky” to have experienced the multi-faceted musician.

In his interview with Far Out, The Police percussionist Stewart Copeland singled Hawkins out as a favourite drummer of his. When he heard of Hawkins’s death, Copeland wrote this statement on his social media: “This is tragic news. Taylor was a force of life, with a forward momentum that seemed unstoppable. He was all energetic and cheerful enthusiasm. It’s inconceivable that he is gone.”

In a 2021 interview with Kerrang, Hawkins detailed his past experiences, claiming he bought into the myth that rockstars were meant to live fast and carelessly. He showed some concern for his past misgivings and cautioned readers to the dangers of the rock mythos.

#ATENCIÓN | Comunicado oficial de la #Fiscalía General de la Nación sobre la muerte del ciudadano extranjero Taylor Hawkins, baterista de la banda Foo Fighters. pic.twitter.com/K3Z7Ss9wcO — Fiscalía Colombia (@FiscaliaCol) March 26, 2022