Them Crooked Vultures reunite for Taylor Hawkins tribute show









At Wembley Stadium over the weekend at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, Them Crooked Vultures reunited after twelve years away.

The supergroup is made up of Josh Homme, Dave Grohl, and John Paul Jones. They released a self-titled album in 2009, which they went onto tour worldwide, but have since been on hiatus. Following a video message from Elton John, the trio performed a three-song set that included a cover of ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’.

Following their take on Elton’s track, Homme’s son heartwarmingly came on the stage to hug his dad, who responded by joking to the crowd, “God, whose kid was that?” He then added: “That was my kid, don’t fuck around. That was my kid.”

After they soared through ‘Gunman’, Homme emotionally said: “Everybody, look to the left. Look to the right. The world’s gonna end soon, there’s no time left except for love, and I fucking love you. And I love Taylor. On behalf of everyone here, I hope you have the best time – the time of your life.”

In a review of the tribute show, Far Out‘s Jack Whatley wrote: “As crowds drifted towards the tube station, and the hum of a simply epic night buzzed around the audience, it became clear that this was a night nobody would ever forget. The performance was only matched by the highly charged sentiment of the occasion. Some stadium shows can have that effect on you, but this felt different.

“As an audience, we weren’t leaving feeling spent by the plethora of iconic rock stars we had just witnessed but by the powerful and moving moments nestled between them. While on a global stage, a world-beating show was performed, it was the fragile intimacy of the people who made it that will never be forgotten. Taylor Hawkins was and will always be an icon.”

Watch footage of Them Crooked Vultures’ reunion below.