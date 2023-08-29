Hayley Williams reveals Paramore are back in the studio









Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams has revealed that the band are back in the studio working on new music.

The news comes after the trio ended their North American tour prematurely earlier this month due to Williams suffering a lung infection. The decision was made after the group had already postponed four shows when Williams was first taken ill during their performance in Houston, Texas.

“Hey everybody, we just got off stage in Seattle,” Williams explained on her Instagram story. “After speaking with our team and my doc, I know that finishing this tour is now going to come at a detriment to my health. My lungs are just not healing quickly enough to keep up. It got a little scary tonight.”

Now, the group have shared a bit of more positive news. They’ve uploaded photographs of a studio onto Instagram, with Williams also confirming on Discord that they’re working on new music.

“We’ve been off the road for a couple weeks now… mainly in LA. Thankfully got some down time but we put some work in too,” she explained. “It felt good to get back into a studio. More of that once we get home to Nashville.”

Williams continued: “Zac Taylor and I just want to get back to making things. We’ve been craving that for a while now. Not only the creative process but the layer(s) of insulation that can come with the creative process.”

Regarding her recent ailment, she added: “I can hardly believe I don’t cough all day and night anymore. My stomach is still fucked from 10 kinds of medication… I’m just happy to be resting more.”

“Now that the bulk of our touring for the year is over, I’m hoping to dive head first into creating some better routines,” the Paramore leader concluded.

See more a message from hayley on Discord ♥️ pic.twitter.com/2jsE8iYcXf — jen (@YELYAHG00N) August 28, 2023