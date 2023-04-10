Hayley Williams shares a letter to her teenage self









Paramore’s lead singer Hayley Williams has taken to Instagram to share a letter written for her teenage self. The musician explained in a Story posted on April 9th that she was asked to contribute the piece to her friend’s newsletter.

“My friend Elise has a newsletter and she sends out shorthand text newsletters that constantly encourage and inspire me,” she began. “For her birthday, she asked friends and creatives to contribute by writing notes to their teenage selves.”

In the letter, Williams explains, “I would tell her to learn now that life is both/and.”

Read the letter below.

“Good and also Evil

Kind and also Careful

Hurt and also Healing

Empathy and also Not My Problem

Bad Men and also Lovely Ones

Vulnerable and also Fuck Off

Vengeance and also Forgiveness

Stay Home and also See The World

Big Smile and also Depression

Distance and also Closer Than Ever

Intimacy and also No One Will Ever Truly Know Me

Straight and also Spectrum

Newborn and also Ancient Wisdom

Neons and also Neutrals

Hope and also Dystopia

Acceptance and also Rage

God and also Nothing

Everywhere and also Right Here

True Love and also Loneliness

Believing and also Seeing

Dreams Of The Future and also Painstakingly Present

Getting Better and also Enough



“I would tell her to learn now that life is both/and.”

Recently, Paramore celebrated the 10th anniversary of their self-titled album. It was released following the departure of Josh and Zac Farro, with Williams taking to Twitter to explain how there “was so much discourse around whether or not the band could make anything worthwhile.” She also stated that the record took “a lot of guts and self-determination.”

Paramore spawned two of the band’s biggest hits, ‘Still Into You’ and ‘Ain’t It Fun’.