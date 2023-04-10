Hayley Williams shares a letter to her teenage self

Paramore’s lead singer Hayley Williams has taken to Instagram to share a letter written for her teenage self. The musician explained in a Story posted on April 9th that she was asked to contribute the piece to her friend’s newsletter.
“My friend Elise has a newsletter and she sends out shorthand text newsletters that constantly encourage and inspire me,” she began. “For her birthday, she asked friends and creatives to contribute by writing notes to their teenage selves.”
In the letter, Williams explains, “I would tell her to learn now that life is both/and.”
Read the letter below.
“Good and also Evil
Kind and also Careful
Hurt and also Healing
Empathy and also Not My Problem
Bad Men and also Lovely Ones
Vulnerable and also Fuck Off
Vengeance and also Forgiveness
Stay Home and also See The World
Big Smile and also Depression
Distance and also Closer Than Ever
Intimacy and also No One Will Ever Truly Know Me
Straight and also Spectrum
Newborn and also Ancient Wisdom
Neons and also Neutrals
Hope and also Dystopia
Acceptance and also Rage
God and also Nothing
Everywhere and also Right Here
True Love and also Loneliness
Believing and also Seeing
Dreams Of The Future and also Painstakingly Present
Getting Better and also Enough
Recently, Paramore celebrated the 10th anniversary of their self-titled album. It was released following the departure of Josh and Zac Farro, with Williams taking to Twitter to explain how there “was so much discourse around whether or not the band could make anything worthwhile.” She also stated that the record took “a lot of guts and self-determination.”
Paramore spawned two of the band’s biggest hits, ‘Still Into You’ and ‘Ain’t It Fun’.