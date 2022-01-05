Grammy Awards 2022 will "likely" be postponed due to Covid









According to reports, there is a strong likelihood that the Grammy Awards will be postponed for a second year on the trot due to mounting concerns surrounding the Covid-19 Omicron variant. The 64th Grammy’s ceremony is set to take place on Monday, January 31st in Los Angeles.

This year’s nominees include Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and Justin Bieber. However, multiple sources have claimed that the 2022 awards will “likely” be pushed back to a later date, with one source citing “direct knowledge”. The Grammy Awards is yet to comment on the rumours.

The news comes as a blow for the music award’s organisers, who were forced to push back the Grammys 2021 from January 31st to March 14th after the second wave of Covid made the event impossible. As a result of new restrictions introduced at this time, the Grammys was forced to put on a stripped-back version of the annual ceremony.

If the 2022 awards go ahead, Comedian and Daily Show host Trevor Noah will be responsible for presenting the event for the second consecutive year. In a statement, Grammy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said: “We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammys stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”

If the ceremony is indeed postponed, few will be more disappointed than Jay Z, who earned three nominations for this year’s ceremony, setting a new record once held by Quincy Jones for the most nominations in Grammy history. So far, Jay Z had earned 83 nominations in total.

In contrast, Machine Gun Kelly and Miley Cyrus were snubbed by the 2022 Grammys, despite having released albums within the eligibility period. Although both Tickets to My Downfall and Plastic Hearts were released between September 1st, 2020, and September 30th, 2021, neither, it would seem, were deemed worthy of a nomination.