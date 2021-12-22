Billie Eilish shares stunning acoustic cover of ‘Billie Bossa Nova’









With the aid of her brother and creative partner Finneas O’Connell, Billie Eilish has shared a new acoustic rendition of her Happier Than Ever track ‘Billie Bossa Nova’. The new live performance video was directed by Philip Andelman for a promo campaign for the Italian fashion brand Gucci.

Andelman’s minimalistic approach to the video – filming Eilish and O’Connell in beams of honey-gold light in front of a red theatre curtain – allows the song itself to take centre stage, with Eilish riffing over O’Connell’s Latin-infused chord progressions.

The arrival of the new video comes after Finneas revealed that he and Eilish have already started work on the singer’s third album, saying that the pair are “really excited to start working on” a fresh batch of songs. However, as O’Connell himself noted, Eilish will need to see through her tour for Happier than Ever before moving on to her next project. As it stands, the pair have a number of “interesting skeleton” tracks, but are still unsure about “what animals they are”.

Eilish’s wildly successful second album, Happier Than Ever, arrived in July of 2021. Featuring singles such as ‘My Future’, ‘Therefore I Am’, ‘Your Power’, ‘Lost Cause’, ‘NDA’ and ‘Male Fantasy’, it quickly became one of the best-selling albums of the year, with Eilish demonstrating a new maturity in her songwriting

Happier Than Ever, which has earned itself a Grammy nomination for Album Of The Year, is set to hit the road in 2022. Eilish will be undertaking an extensive tour across North America, Australia, New Zealand and Europe with a set of six special shows in London’s 02.