Glastonbury 2023: Hozier announced as Friday’s secret slot on the Woodsies stage









The 2023 Glastonbury Festival is officially upon us, with attendees currently revelling in the warm weather as they gear up for several days of live music.

A secret set on the Woodsies stage, sandwiched between Courteeners and Warpaint, has been revealed to be Hozier. The Irish musician, known for his hit single ‘Take Me to Church’ announced his “not-so-secret” set on Twitter this morning.

His performance will take place at 7:35pm, although his set will clash with the likes of Joey Bada$$, Chvrches, Benefits and Shygirl.

However, fans can be reassured that Hozier’s performance won’t interfere with The Churnups, whose set will finish at 7:20 pm. The mystery act is rumoured to be the Foo Fighters, although some people have suggested it could be Pulp or Blur.

On Friday, 23rd June, the festival welcomes acts like Young Fathers, Fred Again, Warpaint, Hot Chip, Sparks, The Comet Is Coming, and Royal Blood.

Arctic Monkeys are set to headline the Pyramid Stage for the third time in their career. There have been worries that the Sheffield foursome won’t be able to play after Alex Turner contracted acute laryngitis.

However, it has now been confirmed that their performance will go ahead, much to the delight of fans.

See more Thrilled to announce I’ll be playing @glastonbury again in a not-so-secret set this evening (Friday)! See you at 7.30pm, WoodSIES stage 🖤 pic.twitter.com/SbrA3EX8YQ — Hozier (@Hozier) June 23, 2023