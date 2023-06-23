Arctic Monkeys Glastonbury 2023: headliners set to perform despite health issue









After being thrown into doubt by Alex Turner’s recent laryngitis diagnosis, it would seem that the Arctic Monkeys are set to perform at Glastonbury Festival.

Late last night (June 22nd), the band’s crew were seen setting up on the Pyramid Stage and soundchecks of their songs were undertaken. This leaves it all but confirmed that the Sheffield band have managed to pul through and will headline the festival.

News of the health concern broke on June 19th after the Sheffield band were forced to schedule a planned show in Dublin. A statement read: “Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest”.

Until the soundchecking and stage set-up evidence came to the fore, there was still no concrete confirmation that he will be able to fulfil the planned headline set. The latest news from Emily Eavis said: “I think we are going to be all right. They’ve cancelled that, he’s recovering. I’m sure we’re going to be all right.“

She told The Times: “We’ve got a couple of back-up plans if not. We’ve always got back-up plans for everything.” This left a lot of speculation in the air, but that was quelled when it was witnessed that their stage crew were rigorously going through checks.

Further confirmation came when Turner’s current partner, Louise Verneuil, shared an image on social media of herself at the festival captioned, “Go Glasto”.

This will be the third time that the band have headlined the famed festival. It is hopeful that a week of rest means that Turner will be able to perform to his full capabilities this time out.