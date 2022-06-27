Glastonbury 2022: Watch Lorde collaborate with Arlo Parks and Clairo









New Zealand pop star Lorde brought out Arlo Parks and Clairo during her set at Glastonbury this weekend.

Performing on The Pyramid Stage on Sunday, the final day of the historic festival, Clairo and Arlo Parks joined Lorde to deliver a rendition of her hit ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon’, which is taken from her latest record, 2021’s Solar Power.

Fans of Lorde will be aware that it was Clairo who provided backing vocals across the record, and predominantly the singles ‘Solar Power’ and ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon’. As both Clairo and Parks were performing at Glastonbury this year, on The John Peel and Park Stage respectively, Lorde decided to make her track even more soulful by enlisting them both.

Lorde also caught everyone’s attention during her performance as she spoke out against the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade verdict, which made abortion a federal right in the US back in 1973. However, now that it has been overturned, it means that each state can individually make their laws on abortion, with many of the Conservative ones looking to make it illegal in the coming months, meaning that women’s rights in America are being seriously eroded.

Former Disney star Olivia Rodrigo also condemned the decision as she brought Lily Allen on stage to storm through ‘Fuck You’.

“I’m devastated I’m terrified and so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” Rodrigo said at one point. “I wanted to dedicate this song to the five members of the supreme court, who showed us that at the end of the day they truly don’t give a shit about freedom.”

She concluded: “This song goes out to the justices, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barret, and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you.”

See the performance, below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.