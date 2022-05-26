Olivia Rodrigo makes plea for tougher gun controls following Uvalde school shooting









Pop singer Olivia Rodrigo has called for tighter gun control in the wake of the Uvalde elementary school shooting, which left 19 children and two adults dead. According to Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief of Police Pete Arredondo, the shooting began at 11.32 on Tuesday. Investigators believe the attacker acted alone.

After opening fire, the 18-year-old suspect was shot dead by a border patrol officer. The teenager is suspected of shooting his grandmother before making his way to the school. The tragic incident is the deadliest attack to occur in a US primary school since the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, which left 20 children and six adults dead.

Addressing the nation, President Biden expressed weariness with the frequency of school shootings in America. “Why do we keep letting this happen?” he asked. “Why are we willing to live with this carnage?”.

The killing has reignited the debate over tighter gun control in America. During a recent performance at the Greek Theatre in LA, Rodrigo said “We should never have to worry about our safety or our lives in places that are dedicated to our learning and growing,” she said. “And I’m so heartbroken that this is the reality that we’re living in – and we need stricter gun control laws in America.”

Her comments come shortly after Taylor Swift said that news of the mass shooting had filled her with “rage and grief.” Finneas, Chris Evans, Migos rapper Offset, Peter Frampton, Black Sabbath‘s Geezer Butler, Patton Oswalt, and LeBron James have also expressed their sadness and outrage.

Following the attack, Biden gave an address at The White House in which he said he was “sick and tired” of school shootings and called for tougher gun laws in America: “How many scores of little children who witnessed what happened – see their friends die, as if they’re in a battlefield, for God’s sake,” he added. “They’ll live with it the rest of their lives.”