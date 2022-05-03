Taylor Swift to promote short film at Tribeca Film Festival









‘Shake It Up’ writer Taylor Swift is heading to New York to appear at Tribeca Film Festival in June. As part of her appearance at the festival, the singer will speak about All Too Well, the short film that accompanied her most recent work. The festival will host an intimate screening of All Too Well: The Short Film, a film that was devised, produced and directed by Swift.

This will take place on June 11th, making it one of a handful of music-related projects that will be aired at the festival.

The event will take hold at New York’s Beacon Theater, offering a wide list of features that audiences, critics and casual cinephiles can enjoy. The short film is soundtracked by the song of the same name, although the film does make an interesting diversion when co-stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien break into an argument.

In other Swift related news, the vocalist countered Damon Albarn when the Blur songwriter claimed she didn’t write any of her own songs. He claimed that Swift is one of a growing number of artists who hides themselves behind “sound and attitude”. Albarn took the time to highlight what he considered to be Billie Eilish’s precocious abilities, describing the ‘No Time To Die’ songwriter as exceptional.

“I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs,” Swift tweeted, in response to Albarn’s remarks. “Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.” In an effort to make it clear to critics, she clarified she wrote the tweet entirely alone. The Blur frontman has subsequently apologised for his comments, feeling that the intelligence and nuance behind his comments were reduced to mere “clickbait”.

Jack Antonoff, who has collaborated with Swift since 2014 album 1989, felt Albarn had spoken brashly, and failed to consider her work ethic. Antonoff felt that Albarn has no right to criticise Swift, because he has never been in the studio with the artist.